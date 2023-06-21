Eidul Azha: Govt should not allow more than two-day holiday: SMAP

KARACHI: Chairman Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) Ismail Suttar has said that despite the efforts and awareness created last time for unnecessary Eid holidays granted by the government, industries are again standing on the similar turn waiting for a reasonable decision to favour private sector, tightly gripped in the economic crunch.

He pleaded the government for immediate attention to the requests made by industrial stakeholders and business community.

He said two days Eid holidays grant is enough for the citizens in such horrid economic conditions.

“It is important for us as a nation to resume offices early in order to start business and financial transactions at earliest, said Ismail. The day of ceasing economy is looming over our heads and the time has long gone where we could afford exclusive holidays, today’s situation demands us to be extra vigilant and hardworking than ever before if we wish to come out of this economic turmoil,” he added.

“Pakistan is at the brink of default with its exports declining drastically and delaying any inflow of dollars by introducing too many idle holidays will push down to the default line too quickly. It is important for the government to take heed of the situation and act accordingly rather than taking pointless actions to please the masses.”

Ismail explained that the private sector understands the value of holidays for workers where they wish to return to their homes to celebrate Eid with their families but in times like these when the companies are struggling to roll off their monthly pay cheques on time, extra holidays will only delay their transactions which will largely affect daily wagers.

“On behalf of the Salt Manufacturers and Exporters community, I am deeply concerned about the business loss the private sector will face because of any ambiguous notification,” he said.

Chairman SMAP requested the government to take business communities and industrial associations in account in making such important decisions.

“There is still time before the notification is published and together we can come up with a mutually agreeable decree that will be in favor of Pakistan.”

He urged the government to consider the request of business community and not allow more than two-day holiday for Eidul Azha.

