AVN 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.17%)
BAFL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
DGKC 50.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
EPCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
GGL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 64.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 21.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
NETSOL 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.47%)
OGDC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
PAEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.49%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TRG 91.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
UNITY 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,998 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,662 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.01%)
KSE100 40,606 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,268 Increased By 7.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips as China benchmark rate cuts less aggressive than expected

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 09:23am

TOKYO/BEIJING: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after China cut benchmark lending rates less than some expected, sowing further concern over the oil demand outlook in the world’s largest crude importer.

Brent crude was down 5 cents at $76.04 a barrel at 0310 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was down 99 cents from Friday’s close at $70.79.

The July contract expires at the end of trade on Tuesday.

The more active WTI crude contract for August delivery was down 71 cents from Friday at $71.22 per barrel.

There was no settlement in the WTI contract on Monday due to a public holiday in the United States.

China on Tuesday cut two benchmark lending rates - its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) and the five-year LPR - by 10 basis points each.

The cuts, the first in 10 months, were less aggressive than forecasts, with 50% of respondents to a Reuters poll anticipating a 15-bps cut to the 5-year LPR.

“The rate cuts were widely expected, hence it did not offer a bullish push to the oil markets,” said Tina Teng, a markets analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

“Oil traders may need to see a materialized strong economic rebound in China to improve their outlook on oil demand,” Teng said.

The rate reductions follow recent economic data that showed China’s retail and factory sectors are struggling to sustain the momentum seen earlier this year.

Oil falls amid China growth uncertainties

The Chinese government met last week to discuss measures to spur growth in the economy, and several major banks have cut their 2023 economic growth forecasts for China amid concerns its post-COVID recovery is faltering.

On Monday, two policymakers at the European Central Bank argued for more rate hikes amid risks of higher inflation.

Markets also await testimony from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the week for future rate clues.

Higher interest rates reduce appetite for spending and can drive oil demand down.

On the supply side, Iran’s crude exports and oil output have hit new highs in 2023 despite US sanctions.

Russia is also set to increase seaborne diesel and gasoil exports this month, outweighing cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Moscow itself.

“Supply has rebounded and surprised to the upside from a number of sources: US, other non-OPEC, not to mention within OPEC+ e.g. Nigeria, Iran, Venezuela,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

The bank cut its estimate for the average price of Brent to $81 a barrel this year, down from an earlier forecast of $90.

The OPEC+ cuts are not enough to bring global supply and demand into balance even if they are extended to 2024, the JPMorgan analysts said.

Crude Oil Yen OPEC Oil Dollar China's yuan Brent crude oil China’s crude oil imports

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slips as China benchmark rate cuts less aggressive than expected

Rs750bn Balochistan budget presented

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Senate wraps up budget debate

4-month Rs 1.719trn Punjab budget unveiled

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Flood allocation: Sindh’s reservations will be addressed without delay: Dar

Apex court reserves judgement on SC Act

Read more stories