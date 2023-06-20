First Pak FESF programme ‘Deaf Reach’ to win Hamdan-ICESCO Award

KARACHI: Deaf Reach, a programme of Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF), becomes the first Pakistani programme to win the notable Hamdan-ICESCO (Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) Prize for Voluntary Development of Education Facilities in the Islamic world. The award recognises individuals and organisations leading charitable and voluntary efforts in the field of education.

Richard Geary, Founder and Director of the Deaf Reach, received the award during a prestigious ceremony held on June 12, 2023, at the ICESCO Headquarters in Rabat, Morocco. The visionary efforts of Geary, Sitara-i-Khidmat, who has resided in Pakistan for over three decades, have been instrumental in transforming the lives of countless deaf persons in the country.

Salim M Al Malik, Director-General of ICESCO, and Sheikh Rashed bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, awarded the prize to FESF along with the other two winners, from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

