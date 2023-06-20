PSW granted status of associate member in PAA

KARACHI: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has been granted the status of an associate member in the Pan-Asian E-Commerce Alliance (PAA), an international consortium of customs and trade service providers.

The PAA aims to establish a secure and efficient IT infrastructure to enhance global trade and logistics services through trusted and reliable value-added facilities.

According to the PSW, PSW with its new associate membership will actively participate in various PAA-led initiatives focused on developing a secure and seamless trade regulatory document exchange network.

This network will enable traders, logistics firms, and government agencies to transmit and authenticate trading documents using a cross-border blockchain platform. The implementation of this platform is expected to streamline trade processes, reduce costs, and enhance overall trade efficiency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023