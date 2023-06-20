PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who’s Snow White in this scenario?

“I would like to know which group of people have not yet gone to the Lahore Corps Commander’s official residence that was burned down and express their anger?”

“Ah yes, if you recall Bastille was stormed by the French and it was off with the heads of the French King and his wife Marie Antoinette and…”

“Well that’s really not a good analogy. The Third Wife has not a single commonality with Marie Antoinette.”

“She has more in common with Snow White’s Step mom.”

“That begs a question: who is Snow White in your scenario? Not Tyrian surely?”

“I am not sure there is a Snow White in that narrative but in the narrative of Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) she herself holds the undisputed title of Snow White…”

“Speaking of no Snow White in a narrative of a political party, the third largest party notably The Maulana’s party doesn’t have a Snow White either.”

“But they do have the seven dwarfs, is there a Prince Charming?”

“Stop it. Don’t be facetious.”

“OK one last comment, Zardari sahib makes up for Snow Whites that other parties lack – his two daughters and his sister Faryal Talpur.”

“Got it anyway the transgenders did not go to the Corps Commanders House…”

“You being facetious on such a serious matter?”

“Not at all, we all need to show visible solidarity with the armed forces, I am not a supporter of their role in politics but I do support the army as protectors of our borders.”

“Hmmm, did the powerful textile lobby, the sugar lobby, the real estate moghuls, the cement lobby, the….”

“I think not, a golden opportunity to begin to tax them at last was lost by The Samdhi.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“OK but I do have suggestion: why not confer the position of The Fifth in Line Heir to the party throne with the proviso that all the Sharifs pre-decease him…and…and wait instead of president of overseas Pakistani who would probably do a Bastille on Then Samdhi if he ever comes face to face with them…”

“Ain’t happening The Samdhi respectfully stays just behind a Sharif so he faces no one other than the Sharifs – anyway The Samdhi wants a portfolio which is second to a Sharif so not the Prime Minister but the Finance Minister.”

“And that’s how the country’s economy crumbles.”

