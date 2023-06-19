AVN 45.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.65%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
EPCL 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.74%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
FFL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
FLYNG 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
HUBC 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
KEL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
MLCF 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.95%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
PAEL 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.04%)
PPL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.19%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.18%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-14.85%)
TRG 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.69%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,051 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 13,866 Decreased By -144.4 (-1.03%)
KSE100 41,160 Decreased By -141 (-0.34%)
KSE30 14,471 Decreased By -70.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU, Kenya to announce trade deal: EU officials

AFP Published 19 Jun, 2023 11:23am

NAIROBI: The European Union and Kenya are set to announce a trade deal on Monday, EU officials said, in a coup for Brussels as it seeks deeper economic ties with Africa.

Negotiations for the agreement are due to formally conclude at a ceremony in Nairobi attended by President William Ruto, his Trade Minister Moses Kuria, and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Once entered into force, the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) will give Kenya tariff-free access to the EU, its biggest market where it sends roughly one-fifth of all its exports.

These are mainly agricultural products such as the country’s famous tea and coffee, and 70 percent of its flowers.

European Parliament votes on curbs for ChatGPT and other AI

Kenya will gradually open its markets but exclude a range of sensitive products, said Dombrovskis, who said it was a “momentous day” for the two countries.

“This puts us firmly on a path towards a privileged relationship, based on trust, rules and mutual opportunity,” he told reporters on Sunday, ahead of the formal announcement.

‘A boost’

He said EU companies had invested 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in Kenya in the past decade but there was considerable “appetite” in doing more business.

“With this Economic Partnership Agreement in place, we have also the right platform to do so.”

It is the first broad trade deal between the EU and an African nation since 2016 and follows a spending spree by China on lavish infrastructure projects across the continent.

The EU has taken steps to counter China’s Belt and Road program, announcing in February it would increase investments in Kenya by hundreds of millions of dollars through its own Global Gateway initiative.

Kenya is seen by the international community as a reliable and stable democracy in a turbulent region and Dombrovskis said the east African powerhouse was a “trusted and valuable partner for the EU”.

He said Africa was a “priority region” for the EU and he hoped the Kenya deal would resonate elsewhere on the continent.

“Certainly, we think it’s going to be a boost,” he said of its impact on future trade linkages with Africa.

The agreement remains open for other members of the East African Community (EAC) to join, he added.

In 2014 the EU and the EAC – then Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and Tanzania – reached a trade deal but only Nairobi ended up ratifying it.

Kenya went its own way but Dombrovskis said the EU remains “fully committed to deeper economic integration” in the EAC, which now includes South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

European Union MENA Brussels Trade Minister Moses Kuria EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis

Comments

1000 characters

EU, Kenya to announce trade deal: EU officials

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 3 Palestinians

Oil slides more than $1 on China growth uncertainties

Xi to hold talks with Blinken in Beijing

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Read more stories