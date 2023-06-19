AVN 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
BAFL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
DFML 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
DGKC 51.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
EPCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HUBC 66.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KAPCO 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
KEL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-14.34%)
TRG 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,079 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 13,990 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,410 Increased By 108.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 14,553 Increased By 11.5 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea says botched satellite launch was ‘gravest failure’

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 10:42am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has said its botched military satellite launch last month was the “gravest failure” at the ruling party’s latest key meeting, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

The enlarged plenary meeting was held between Friday and Sunday, ordering workers and researchers to analyze the failed military satellite launch and prepare for another in the near future.

Those in charge of the satellite launch were “heavily criticized,” the report said. It marked the eight enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), the country’s ruling party.

The North Korean rocket plunged into the sea “after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine,” Pyongyang said after the launch failure in an unusually candid admission of a technical problem.

North Korea also vowed it will continue to develop its nuclear capability and strengthen solidarity with other countries that oppose what it called the “US strategy for world supremacy.”

The meeting also discussed ensuring self-sufficiency in food supply by increasing the country’s agricultural output and meeting the annual grain production target.

Earlier this year, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said the food situation in the North “seemed to have deteriorated”.

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles

The isolated country is under strict international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and its economy has been further strained by strict self-imposed border lockdowns aimed at stopping COVID-19 outbreaks.

Separately, the KCNA report said Kim Yong Chol, who previously served as director of the United Front Department and is a close aide to leader Kim Jong Un, was named as an alternate member of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee.

Kim was sidelined after a summit with the US in 2019 failed to reach a deal, a South Korean lawmaker said at that time.

He steered negotiations for the summit working with his then-US counterpart and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mike Pompeo North Korea

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea says botched satellite launch was ‘gravest failure’

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

Oil slides more than $1 on China growth uncertainties

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

Read more stories