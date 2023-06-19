AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bunge, Viterra will merge to form $34bn agri-trading powerhouse

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:54am

CHICAGO: US grains merchant Bunge and Glencore-backed Viterra are merging to create a roughly $34 billion agricultural trading giant, the companies said on Tuesday, in a deal that will likely draw close regulatory scrutiny.

The deal brings Bunge closer in global scale to leading rivals Archer-Daniels-Midland and Cargill.

Shares of Bunge fell 2.5% to $91.45 in premarket trading.

Under the deal, Viterra shareholders will get about 65.6 million shares of Bunge stock, carrying a value of about $6.2 billion, and about $2 billion in cash.

Bunge will also assume $9.8 billion of Viterra’s debt, according to the statement.

Bunge is already the world’s largest oilseed processor and analysts said it and Viterra’s crushing businesses could face regulatory scrutiny in Canada and Argentina.

Last year, Bunge was the largest corn and soybean exporter from Brazil, the world’s top source of the staple crops for making animal feed and biofuels, according to data from shipping agent Cargonave. Viterra was the third-largest corn exporter and No. 7 soybean shipper.

Combined, the companies accounted for about 23.7% of Brazil corn exports in 2022 and 20.9% of Brazil soybean exports, Cargonave data showed.

In the United States, Viterra’s business of buying and selling grain expanded via its purchase of Gavilon last year. The merger would enhance Bunge’s grain exporting and oilseed processing businesses in the world’s No. 2 corn and soy exporter, where it has a smaller presence than ADM and Cargill.

The deal also expands Bunge’s physical grain storage and handling capacity in major wheat exporter Australia, where the company currently operates just two grain elevators and a port terminal in the western part of the country. Viterra has 55 storage sites in South Australia and western Victoria and six bulk grain export terminals.

Bunge’s management team, led by CEO Greg Heckman who took over the top role in 2019 when the company itself was a takeover target, will oversee the combined entity.

Heckman oversaw a portfolio review that led Bunge to scale back or sell underperforming operations such as South American sugar and Mexican wheat milling, and invest in its core edible oils business. The company reported record earnings last year after a string of quarterly losses in 2018. Heckman previously led Gavilon from 2008 to 2015.

Bunge said it plans to repurchase $2 billion of its stock to enhance accretion from the deal to adjusted profit.

Viterra shareholders will own 30% of the combined company following the deal’s expected close in mid-2024, and about 33% after completion of the repurchase plan.

The world’s top vegetable oils producer Bunge had also entered partnerships with oil major Chevron and seeds and chemicals giant Bayer to pursue soaring demand for renewable fuels feedstocks.

In Ukraine, the world’s top sunflower producer and largest supplier of sunflower oil, a combined Bunge-Viterra would have three oilseed processing plants across the country’s south and east - in Kharkiv, Dnipro and Mykolaiv.

Viterra Bunge agri trading powerhouse agricultural trading

Comments

1000 characters

Bunge, Viterra will merge to form $34bn agri-trading powerhouse

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Read more stories