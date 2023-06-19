AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Jun 19, 2023
Pakistan

Minister for joint efforts to uproot scourge of narcotics

Recorder Report Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that narcotics are ugly social scourge wherein the government and the people must work together with a missionary spirit for uprooting it from our society.

He was talking to a delegation of Dir Welfare Organization that called on him in Peshawar under the leadership of its president Haji Sultan Yusuf alias Dir Lalaji while the delegation also included Chairman Executive Body Haji Muhammad Saeed, General Secretary Master Zahir Shah and other officials.

The delegation drew the provincial minister’s attention to certain public welfare and civic issues and woes, which were thoroughly discussed, while Haji Manzoor Afridi assured them of their proper redressal. The delegation also informed the provincial minister about the growing epidemic of narcotics that was infusing in our youth especially.

It was told that new types of drugs are spreading like poison in Peshawar as elsewhere in other parts of the province and appealed that emergency measures be taken at the government level to control this monster. The provincial minister directed the Excise and Narcotics Control Secretary to take immediate action with tangible results in this regard.

The delegation requested the provincial minister to exempt small housing units up to 5 Marla of property tax, to which the provincial minister said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been already approached in this respect and it is expected that the Chief Minister will announce good news to the people soon.

The delegation also apprised the provincial minister about the issues being faced by the people in registration and Inequality of houses and commercial properties in Peshawar, especially the problems of Khana e kasht issue, to which the minister replied that though it’s concerned with Revenue Department but he would surely contact the related quarters to solve it accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Narcotics KP Minister Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi

