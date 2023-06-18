AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Debate in National Assembly: GDA assails govt over budget

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 18, 2023 Updated June 18, 2023 10:16am

ISLAMABAD: The treasury benches received flak from Saira Bano of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who termed the federal budget for 2023-24 “nothing except a ritualistic exercise” after the lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) coalition government boasted about the budget, saying no better could have been possible in the prevalent situation.

As the National Assembly debates the budget 2023-24, the lawmakers belonging to treasury were all praise for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, especially the pay rise for the government employees.

This angered Saira Bano of GDA who said that the way coalition government lawmakers are projecting the budget shows “as if they are not in power”, the lollypop given to the people in budget is enough to make people believe there exists no government.

Opposition describes federal budget as ‘mere fudging of figures’

She said the way Defence Minister Khawaja Asif bashed the teachers and the expatriates – during a speech in the house – is unaware how damaging his statement could prove to be for the country.

She also lamented the defence minister could often be heard talking about the millions of rupees collected at the wedding of a bureaucrat but he remains tight lipped when it comes to revealing the name of the top ‘Baboo’.

Days after his speech about overseas Pakistanis and the teachers, she added, the defence minister tendered an apology from the teacher under pressure, but he should keep his words that he would not seek any help from the “nomadic Pakistanis”.

In the same breath, she continued that the minister has always been hesitant while talking about the property tycoon which shows how brave a man is he.

“Call a spade a spade, if you have the guts,” she added.

Bano said that there is no need to “jump in the air” by giving a mere 35 increase in salaries of government employees as there are people who are working in private sector, but no one is paying any heed to their problems.

Participating in the debate, Riazul Haq said insignificant funds have been allocated in the budget for the construction of water reservoirs. He stressed that construction of dams should be prioritised to address the issue of water shortage.

Shagufta Jumani said special focus should be given to the education sector and teaching moral values to our youth.

Dr Nisar Ahmad Cheema was appreciative of the exemptions given to the agro-based industry in the budget as well as solarisation of agricultural tube-wells.

Zulfiqar Ali Behan said it is a pro-agriculture budget which will benefit the country in the long term. He commended the increase in the salaries of employees.

Mohsin Dawar said political stability is a must to take the country in the right economic direction. He said special focus should be given to improve law and order situation in the tribal districts.

Riaz Mazari emphasised the promotion of education in South Punjab through establishment of educational institutions including the universities.

Shahida Akhtar Ali suggested that Shuhada package is also given to the motorway police as is being given to other forces.

She said more funds should be allocated for the NDMA to effectively deal with natural disasters.

Dr Darshan said relief has been extended to the masses in the budget regardless of dire economic situation.

Sikandar Ali said prices of essential commodities should be brought down. He said more subsidy should be given to the consumers in the gas and power tariffs.

RESOLUTION: The house passed a resolution demanding transfer of the amount of development projects, executed under the sustainable development goals (SDGs) programme, to the non-lapsable account (NLA) at the end of the fiscal year (2022-23).

The resolution, moved by Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah, was unanimously adopted by the house.

The resolution stated that funds were issued to each and every district by federal government to carry out development activities under SDGs.

Accordingly, it said tenders had been floated in the current fiscal year for various projects that were in progress and had so far not been completed.

In the past, it added, the development funds remained lapsing at the end of fiscal years which led to the non-completion of the projects, causing considerable dent to the national exchequer and creating problems for the public.

“The house demands that the community development funds be transferred to the NLA at the end of the fiscal year,” it added.

By channeling the funds into NLA, it added, the house aims to prevent the wastage of resources and ensure their seamless availability for SDG projects throughout the fiscal year.

GREECE ACCIDENT: NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ahsraf directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against the elements involved in human trafficking and putting the lives of innocent people at risk.

The directives came after his attention was drawn towards the tragic incident of a boat capsizing in the Greek waters which allegedly claimed the lives of people on board, including some Pakistanis, attempting to enter the country illegally from Libya.

The speaker observed that human smuggling was a horrific act to dodge innocent people in the name of sending them abroad and left in the lurch to face such a situation, asking the government to take an “immediate action” against those whosoever found involved in it and give them exemplary punishment.

Earlier on a point of order, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said that Pakistani nationals were among those who lost their lives in the incident.

He demanded that a report on the incident be presented in the house, containing details about the number of Pakistanis on board the ill-fated fishing boat, if any, and the role of those responsible to curb human smuggling.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

