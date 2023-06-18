AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
PN continues relief operation in cyclone-hit areas

Press Release Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy continues wide scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations in coastal areas of Sindh.

PN Emergency Response Teams in coordination with local administration continued evacuation of personnel from various areas and provided relief goods to aggrieved populace. PN troops evacuated over 800 inhabitants from various coastal areas of Keti Bandar, Kharo Chan, Shah Bandar, Baghan, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Jati City.

Moreover, medical camp was held at Keti Bandar by Sindh government health department in coordination with World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO’s Country head of Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahi Pala from Sri Lanka, also visited and monitored health care activities. Around 230 people were treated in the medical camp and were also provided with mosquito nets.

Pakistan Navy’s medical teams are providing healthcare facilities to affectees at shelter camps.

