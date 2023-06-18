AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Crime on rise in federal capital

Fazal Sher Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is constantly witnessing an increase in the cases of auto thefts and mobile snatching as carjackers stole or snatched 56 vehicles and armed gangs snatched 50 mobile phones in various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 12 cases of robberies were reported to various police stations in the city. The 56 vehicles stolen by auto thieves include 40 motorbikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole eight vehicles from the limits of Industrial Area police station, five cars from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station as well as five motorbikes from the limits of the Secretariat police station. Furthermore, auto thieves stole three motorbikes and two cars from the jurisdiction of the Karachi Company Police Station, three bikes and one car from the limits of Sumbal police station, and another four motorbikes from the limits of Khanna police station.

In the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of the Industrial Area, Secretariat, Aabpara, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Sumbal police stations.

During the last week, armed persons snatched six mobile phones, stole eight vehicles and robbers looted two houses in the limit of Industrial Area police station. Armed snatchers also remained active in the limits of the Secretariat police station during the last week as they snatched cash and mobile phone from seven people and carjackers stole five vehicles.

Similarly, Aabapra police station registered five cases of auto theft, four cases of snatching of cash and mobile theft and one case robbery during the last week while armed robbers snatched three mobile phones, robbers struck at two different places and auto thieves stole two cars and three bikes from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

