Shehbaz elected PML-N president; no position for Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after being elected unopposed as president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the next four years, Friday prayed for the early return of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif from London “to be elected as the fourth time premier.”

Addressing the PML-N general council meeting, the prime minister also commended Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for “working day and night to steer the country out of the prevailing economic mess” and stated his critics within the party have no right to remain any further within the party.

“Nawaz Sharif is the founder of modern Pakistan and during his tenure as prime minister he eliminated energy shortages, laid down the network of roads, built infrastructure and developed agriculture, industry and other vital sectors of the economy,” he said, adding that once the former premier returns, he would hand over the party’s presidency back to him.

Lauding Maryam Nawaz who was also elected as the senior vice president and chief organizer of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif said that she is “courageously” leading the party across Pakistan despite difficulties.

He said that 60 percent of the country’s population is youth and the PML-N needed young leaders for the future. He thanked the party workers for standing by the PML-N, despite going through hardships in jails and facing difficulties, adding that similarly, party leadership also stood its ground and faced oppression with courage and determination. The prime minister maintained that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is working hard to steer the country’s economy out of the present difficulties. “Those who are unduly criticizing him have no place in the party,” he announced.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government met all the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for meeting the financial needs of the country. However, he added that the matters with the IMF are still “stuck”.

He recalled that the PML-N and the coalition partners spent their political capitals for the sake of the state at a time when inflation was high and international commodity prices skyrocketed.

Talking about the budget, he said that despite the difficult economic situation, the common man was given relief and salaries of the government employees were raised by 35 percent and pensions by 17 percent. “Pakistani nation is brave and would emerge from the current challenges,” he added.

The prime minister further said that the government signed an agreement with Azerbaijan to import gas, adding that the oil from Russia has already arrived in the country.

Criticizing PTI Chairman Imran Khan for “misleading” the people, he questioned if the incumbent government was “imported” then why Russian oil came into the country.

He further stated that Nawaz Sharif had a comprehensive policy on Kashmir and he forcefully raised the issue of Kashmir at the international forums including the United Nations. He resolved that no compromise will be made on the Kashmir issue, adding that every Pakistani is ready to offer sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as president of the PML-N for another four-year term, Maryam Nawaz as chief organiser/senior vice president, Ahsan Iqbal as secretary-general, Marriyum Aurangzeb as secretary-information, and Ishaq Dar as the finance secretary and president overseas.

However, senior party leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not given any position in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In her address to the gathering, Maryam Nawaz said that the PML-N believes in serving the masses, adding that “development and PML-N have become synonymous in the country”.

She said that Nawaz would return to Pakistan before the elections, adding that the polls are nearer. She added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also sought guidance from Nawaz Sharif, adding that he never took any decision without Nawaz Sharif’s consent.

She further maintained that Nawaz put the country on the path to progress, adding that every development project carried Nawaz Sharif’s name. “If we exclude Nawaz Sharif’s nine years in government, we’ll be faced with ruins only,” she maintained.

She said that no one has a monopoly over the PML-N, adding that workers are respected the most in the party. She congratulated all the office-bearers on getting “elected” and hailed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for his efforts in difficult times.Criticising Imran Khan, she alleged that the PTI chief himself was “corrupt” while lecturing on honesty. “The plane which brought the PTI took it back,” she added.

PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb also tabled a resolution paying rich tribute to the bravery and patriotism of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. It stated that Nawaz Sharif always gave priority to the country’s national interests.

