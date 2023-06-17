AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Power restoration in affected areas of Biparjoy: FESCO sends 70 teams to HESCO

Press Release Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) sent 70 teams consisting upon 350 officers and officials to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Hyderabad Sindh.

The FESCO teams will participate in the power restoration works in the affected areas in Sindh in view of Beparjoy cyclone.

The FESCO teams were departed under the supervision of Chairman FESCO Board of Directors (BoD) Malik Tehseen Awan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed.

At this occasion, CEO FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed said that in this hour of disaster, we stand by the side of our compatriot Sindhi brothers and assured them of all possible help and cooperation. All available resources will be utilized for this purpose.

Engr Bashir Ahmed further said that the FESCO teams are always alert and equipped with all kinds of equipment to restore power during the storm. Our spirits are high and as a nation it is our responsibility that any sudden calamity occurs in any part of the country, then we should stand together and face it, he added.

He further informed that a team consisting of 70 Gangs, 350 officers and officials has been sent to Sindh to restore electricity in Sindh.

This team includes the operation, construction, GSO and GSC staff including XENs, SDOs, Line Superintendent and line staff. In addition, ambulances with paramedical staff are also sent from Wapda hospital which will perform duties and remain in the affected areas after the storm abates till the rehabilitation works are completed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

