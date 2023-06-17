Remarks against VCs: Khawaja Asif tenders apology

ISLAMABAD: A day after vice-chancellors (VCs) strongly protested against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks during a recent assembly session in which he referred to them as “dacoits”, the minister tendered an unconditional apology to the VCs, and requested the NA Speaker to expunge his words about the teachers’ community.

Speaking on a point of order, the minister said that “he offers his sincere apologies to the VCs for the use of an inappropriate word during my June 14 speech in National Assembly”.

He acknowledged the inappropriateness of his word and requested that it be expunged from the record, adding he has great respect for teachers and educational institutions.

“My main focus during my June 14 speech was against corruption in various sectors including bureaucracy, government, judiciary, and other departments,” he added.

In response, the NA Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf, commended the minister for his magnanimity in offering an apology.

He urged the lawmakers to exercise caution in their choice of words during their speeches on the floor of the house. He emphasized that respectful and considerate language was essential in maintaining a conducive and respectful parliamentary environment. Meanwhile, taking part in the ongoing debate on Finance Bill, 2023-24, the lawmakers demanded the allocation of more funds for the construction of new water reservoirs in the financial year 2023-24 to meet the water and energy requirements of the country.

They highlighted key points of the fiscal plan tabled before the House for achieving economic stability and growth targets.

Muhammad Afzal Khokhar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for presenting a balanced budget that prioritised the needs of the common man and farmers.

He also acknowledged the government’s efforts in improving the road infrastructure across the country and supporting the much-needed reforms in the agriculture sector, considered the backbone of the national economy.

He commended the government’s decision to increase the salaries and pensions of government employees and provide laptops to students, enabling them to acquire the modern skills needed to get an education matching the international market requirement.

He pointed out that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif initiated significant projects in the field of health, infrastructure development and laying a wide network of motorways and building new water reservoirs.

