AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB summons IK on 21st in Toshakhana case

Fazal Sher Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 21 in connection with Toshakhana case.

The bureau has summoned the PTI chief in connection with an ongoing inquiry against holders of public office and others regarding misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust, and illegal gain in selling gifted state assets.

The NAB asked the PTI chief to appear before Combined Investigation Team (CIT) at 11:00 on June 21 for the recording of his statement and also bring along with complete details/ records of state gifts received, details/ records of state gifts sold and to physically produce the state gifts retained by him for their price evaluation by the experts as per the list already conveyed to him.

The call-up notice says that the competent authority has taken cognisance of the commission of offenses of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9 (a) (iii), (vi), (xi) and (xii) and offences defined in the schedule attached with NAO, 1999. “The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during your tenure as former prime minister of Pakistan, you were presented 108 gifted state assets, out of the same, 58 gifted state assets were retained by you,” the notice says.

The bureau asked Khan that he did not deposit the gifted state assets in Toshakhana for fair price assessment in contravention of rules and subsequently retained said gifted state items worth millions of rupees. “Gifted state assets were retained without fair price assessment for your benefit.” It added: moreover, you sold/ misappropriated some of the gifted state assets for your personal benefit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Toshakhana case Imran Khan PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

NAB summons IK on 21st in Toshakhana case

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories