NAB summons IK on 21st in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 21 in connection with Toshakhana case.

The bureau has summoned the PTI chief in connection with an ongoing inquiry against holders of public office and others regarding misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust, and illegal gain in selling gifted state assets.

The NAB asked the PTI chief to appear before Combined Investigation Team (CIT) at 11:00 on June 21 for the recording of his statement and also bring along with complete details/ records of state gifts received, details/ records of state gifts sold and to physically produce the state gifts retained by him for their price evaluation by the experts as per the list already conveyed to him.

The call-up notice says that the competent authority has taken cognisance of the commission of offenses of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9 (a) (iii), (vi), (xi) and (xii) and offences defined in the schedule attached with NAO, 1999. “The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during your tenure as former prime minister of Pakistan, you were presented 108 gifted state assets, out of the same, 58 gifted state assets were retained by you,” the notice says.

The bureau asked Khan that he did not deposit the gifted state assets in Toshakhana for fair price assessment in contravention of rules and subsequently retained said gifted state items worth millions of rupees. “Gifted state assets were retained without fair price assessment for your benefit.” It added: moreover, you sold/ misappropriated some of the gifted state assets for your personal benefit.

