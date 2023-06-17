AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sharjeel, World Bank team review Yellow Line BRT project

Press Release Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: The World Bank delegation met with the Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at the Archives Complex in Karachi.

Later, the World Bank delegation also attended a review meeting chaired by Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon regarding the Yellow Line BRT project.

Secretary Transport Salim Rajput, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Senior Transport Specialist Hassan Zaidi, Transport Specialist Bilal Paracha, World Bank Task Team Leader Lincoln Flor, Practice Manager Jen Jungeun Oh, and Program Leader Infrastructure Teuta Kacaniku were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the challenges faced by the Yellow Line BRT project and explored potential solutions to address those issues.

In the meeting, Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, expressed his strong desire to expedite the completion of public transport-related projects. He emphasized the importance of timely execution to ensure the efficient delivery of services to the public.

During the meeting, Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated his intention to initiate BRT projects across the province, aiming to provide improved, cost-effective, and comfortable travel facilities to the people.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that there is a growing demand from the residents of all districts in Sindh to establish a service similar to the People’s Bus Service, the Sindh Government plans to procure additional vehicles to enhance the public transportation facilities and cater to the needs of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Sharjeel Inam Memon Sindh Information Minister Yellow Line BRTS Yellow Line BRT project

Comments

1000 characters

Sharjeel, World Bank team review Yellow Line BRT project

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories