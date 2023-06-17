Prices of sacrificial animals rising sharply

KARACHI: Prices of sacrificial animals have gone up as Eid-ul-Azha is fast approaching, the rising cost of animals will put extra burden on those who want to participate in joint Qurbani.

Up till now the cattle market was relatively dull due to high prices of animals, ever decreasing purchasing power of the general public, prevailing law and order conditions in the city before Eid-ul-Azha. Traders were anxious keeping fingers crossed but many keen watchers believe that buyers will turn up in numbers large enough to sweep city mundis clean, keeping the prices from crashing despite rains in the end.

This year too, welfare institutions, mosques, madressahs etc have made arrangements for collective qurbani these bodies increase the rates of animals for qurbani every year. Till Friday, quoted prices were 50 percent 80 percent higher than last year.

Eroding buying power under hyperinflation in Pakistan must have shrunk the market somewhat and affected its composition with a greater number of people opting for ‘collective Qurbani’ options offered by an ever greater number of religious, civil and philanthropic entities.

Dairies and big meat shops are offering “qurabni service” that includes meat processing and delivery services to customers as more and more people shy away from pains to carry out the slaughter of sacrificial animals themselves.

The festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Azha, will be a blend of innovation and technology this year, for the sake of safety in the city. With calls from makeshift cattle markets in online cattle sale through e-commerce and f-commerce a digital marketplace for qurbani are fulfilling the demand for sacrificial animals during this Eid.

To make things easier and safe for the city dwellers, many meat processing and dairy farms are offering a “full qurbani service” to customers.

