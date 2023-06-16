AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
NAB summons Bushra Bibi on June 22 in Al-Qadir Trust case

BR Web Desk Published 16 Jun, 2023 08:12pm

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case on June 22, Aaj News reported.

According to the NAB notification, the bureau has summoned Bushra Bibi as a witness in the case and asked her to bring along relevant documents.

The graft watchdog had earlier summoned Bushra Bibi on June 7 for questioning. However, she submitted a response to the NAB notice on June 8, requesting to change the date for her appearance.

Bushra Bibi and the PTI chief earlier appeared before the anti-graft body on May 22, and then on June 03, and faced the questions of the bureau’s joint investigation team (JIT) for several hours.

On May 31, an Accountability Court in Lahore granted the PTI chairman bail till June 19 in the same case against surety bonds worth Rs500,000. The PTI chief appeared before the court after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed him to approach a relevant accountability court within three working days.

Similarly, the same court disposed of the petition of Bushra Bibi seeking pre-arrest bail in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam after the court was informed by the prosecution that the NAB has not been issued her arrest warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

This is the same case in which Imran Khan was arrested by the Rangers on May 9. Later, Imran was granted bail in the case till May 17 by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

