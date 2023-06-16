AVN 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.02%)
EPCL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.21%)
KAPCO 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
NETSOL 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
OGDC 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.17%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
TRG 94.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
UNITY 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,127 Increased By 31.4 (0.22%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 105.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 14,614 Increased By 22.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Najmul’s second match ton guides Bangladesh to 491-run lead

AFP Published 16 Jun, 2023 12:16pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Najmul Hossain struck an unbeaten 112 for his second match century to guide Bangladesh to 255-2 at lunch on Friday’s third day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan.

The batsman added to his 146 runs in the first innings, becoming only the second Bangladeshi to score a hundred in both innings of a Test match after Mominul Haque.

Mominul watched the feat from the non-striking end and was unbeaten on 43 at the break as Bangladesh stretched their lead to 491 runs with no sign of a declaration.

Najmul put on 173 runs with Zakir Hasan for the second wicket before the latter was run out for 71.

Resuming from 134-1 overnight, the duo batted with confidence before Afghanistan got the unexpected breakthrough against the run of play.

An edge from the bat of Najmul raced to the boundary line, where Nasir Jamal stopped the ball and relayed it to Ibrahim Zadran.

Ibrahim’s direct hit found Zakir, who was running for the third, well short, ending their free-flowing partnership.

Zakir hit eight boundaries in his second Test fifty, playing only his third Test.

Najmul was prolific at the other end, bringing his hundred with a single off Hashmatullah Shahidi in 115 balls.

Najmul ton guides Bangladesh to 235-2 against Afghanistan

Bangladesh scored 382 runs in the first innings and bowled out Afghanistan for 146.

Afghanistan won the only other Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Najmul Hossain afghanistan vs bangladesh Test

Comments

1000 characters

Najmul’s second match ton guides Bangladesh to 491-run lead

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Biparjoy’s intensity decreases, to further weaken in evening: NDMA

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Read more stories