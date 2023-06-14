AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Najmul ton guides Bangladesh to 235-2 against Afghanistan

AFP Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 06:03pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Najmul Hossain struck an unbeaten century to guide free-flowing Bangladesh to 235-2 at tea on Wednesday’s opening day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Najmul led the charge after the hosts were sent in to bat on a green surface at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

He was 126 not out at the break after scoring his third Test century, while opener Mahmudul Hasan made his third fifty on his way to 76.

Bangladesh sweat on Tamim fitness for Afghanistan Test

Former captain Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 11 at the interval alongside Najmul, who has hit 21 fours and one six so far.

Najmul and Mahmudul put on 212 runs in the second wicket partnership after they came together in the second over of the innings.

Occasional spinner Rahmat Shah broke their partnership when Mahumdul attempted a cut shot only to edge a catch to Ibrahim Zadran at slip.

Mahmudul hit nine boundaries in his sedate 137-ball innings.

Debutant pacer Nijat Masood was the only other Afghanistan bowler with any success, removing opener Zakir Hasan for one with his first Test delivery in the day’s second over.

Zakir was initially declared not out by the on-field umpire but the replay indicated that the left-hander had nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai.

Najmul hit back-to-back fours off Yamin Ahmadzai in the next over to deny Afghanistan further momentum.

A single off Amir Hamza earned him his hundred off 118 balls.

Afghanistan won the only Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Liton Das Sher e Bangla National Stadium Hashmatullah Shahidi Najmul Hossain Zakir Hasan afghanistan vs bangladesh Test

Comments

1000 characters

Najmul ton guides Bangladesh to 235-2 against Afghanistan

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 287.18 against US dollar

Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Keti Bandar at 11am tomorrow: Sherry Rehman

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Agritech suspends urea plant operations amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Pakistan LNG allowed to execute framework agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Cyclone Biparjoy: SSGC suspends supply of gas to all industries

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

KSE-100 ends flat after range-bound session

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’: ministry

Read more stories