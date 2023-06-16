AVN 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.02%)
EPCL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.21%)
KAPCO 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
NETSOL 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
OGDC 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.17%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
TRG 94.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
UNITY 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,127 Increased By 31.4 (0.22%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 105.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 14,614 Increased By 22.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper poised for 3rd weekly gain on softer dollar, China stimulus bets

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 11:53am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: London copper prices hovered near a five-week high on Friday and were set for a third consecutive weekly gain, underpinned by a weaker dollar and bets of more stimulus in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $8,552 per metric ton by 0209 GMT, but has gained 2.2% so far this week.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.6% to 68,340 yuan ($9,577.33) per metric ton, adding 2.3% so far this week.

The dollar index fell to a more than one-month low, making the greenback-priced metals more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

Investor sentiment was boosted by US economic data showing an unexpected rise in May retail sales as consumers stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and building materials, which could help to stave off a recession in the near term.

Hopes have grown that China would unveil more measures to shore up its shaky post-pandemic recovery after new home prices rose at a slower pace in May and property investment slumped at the steepest pace in more than two decades.

That said, the copper market in China remains under pressure as actual consumption is subdued despite supply tightness in the spot market.

And, market participants expect to see an increase in supply with the arrivals of shipments from Congo as soon as late this month. Other Shanghai metals also gained.

Lower dollar and China stimulus hopes support copper

SHFE aluminium ticked up 0.3% to 18,495 yuan a metric ton, zinc added 0.3% at 20,420 yuan, lead increased 0.5% to 15,425 yuan, nickel was up 0.4% at 172,430 yuan, and tin rose 1.5% to 218,980 yuan.

LME aluminium gained 0.3% to $2,257 a metric ton, nickel added 0.5% at $23,110, while tin dipped 0.1% to $27,200, zinc shed 0.2% to $2,475.50 and lead nudged down 0.3% to $2,124.50.

Copper LME aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

Copper poised for 3rd weekly gain on softer dollar, China stimulus bets

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Biparjoy’s intensity decreases, to further weaken in evening: NDMA

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Read more stories