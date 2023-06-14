AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Lower dollar and China stimulus hopes support copper

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 05:18pm
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Wednesday as a lower dollar and expectations of further stimulus to boost economic growth in top consumer China boosted sentiment.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $8,477 a tonne by 1127 GMT after touching a low of $8,384. Prices of the metal used in power and construction hit a five-week high of $8,515.50 on Tuesday.

“People are expecting to see China do more for growth. Whether that helps metals will depend on what sort of stimulus,” one metals trader said. “But it’s pretty quiet, people are waiting to see what the Fed does and says on interest rates.”

China’s central bank is widely expected to cut the borrowing cost of medium-term policy loans for the first time in 10 months on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.

It cut its seven-day reverse repo rate and standing lending facility (SLF) rate by 10 basis points on Tuesday, signalling possible easing for longer-term rates to revive demand and restore investor confidence.

The dollar fell after unexpectedly soft U.S. inflation data cemented the view that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates later on Wednesday, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Copper edges higher as China’s rate decision lifts appetite

Other base metals were also supported by the weaker dollar.

Aluminium was up 0.6% at $2,245, lead gained 1.4% to $2,110, tin added 0.4% to $26,180 and nickel rose 0.9% to $22,160 a tonne.

Zinc was up 2.9% at $2,451 a tonne, having hit a 2-1/2 week high of $2,458 after Swedish miner Boliden said it will suspend production at Europe’s largest zinc mine - in Ireland - within the next month owing to “unsustainable financial losses”.

Traders said some concerns over supplies on the LME market are why the discount for cash zinc over the three-month contract flipped into a premium on Tuesday.

The premium was at $2.75 a tonne on Wednesday.

Copper prices LME copper Copper export Copper market

