AVN 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.02%)
EPCL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.21%)
KAPCO 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
NETSOL 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
OGDC 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.17%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
TRG 94.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
UNITY 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,127 Increased By 31.4 (0.22%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 105.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 14,614 Increased By 22.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei futures rise on BOJ’s status quo

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 09:52am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

Japan’s Nikkei futures rose on Friday during the lunchbreak after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy policy settings unchanged, setting the index up for a 10th consecutive weekly gain.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.5% to 33,305 by the end of the morning session. Its weekly winning streak is the longest in 11 years and has carried the market more than 20% higher.

Nikkei futures lifted into positive territory after the BOJ decision was announced, during the market’s mid-session break.

The broader Topix also fell 0.5% in the morning, but is up 2.6% for the week. The BOJ kept policy unchanged and forecast inflation would slow down later in the year.

Tokyo stocks close lower after central bank moves

The yen weakened a little bit. The equity rally has been driven by the yen’s weakness, which flatters exporters’ profits, and money flow from foreign investors, who have been impressed by an official drive to improve Japanese corporate governance and balance sheets.

Canon Inc opened 4.5% higher, after the cameras-to-scanners conglomerate announced a stock buy back on Thursday in the latest such move. Shares of rival Olympus also rose 3.5%.

Travel and consumer stocks are also performing well.

Japan Airlines stock rose as much as 3% to a three-year high. Shares in cosmetics-maker Shiseido rose 2.7%.

Top losers included lens-maker Hoya Corp, falling 2.8% and Honda Motor, where profit-taking took the stock 2.4% lower and off recent 16-year peaks.

With the BOJ on hold, focus shifts back to economic data, inflation, and growing expectations of a policy tweak in July.

“The case for Japan remains the growing bottom-up evidence of a change in corporate governance, with the help of pressure from activists, combined with mounting evidence that inflation is back,” said Christopher Wood, global head of equities strategy at Jefferies.

“It remains a negative that the BOJ has not yet taken advantage of a relatively benign interlude (in the bond market) to initiate a further incremental normalisation of monetary policy.”

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei futures rise on BOJ’s status quo

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Biparjoy’s intensity decreases, to further weaken in evening: NDMA

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Read more stories