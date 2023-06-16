Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

KARACHI: Before dissipating, the swirling cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to unleash widespread rains and wild winds in Sindh in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Soon after the storm smashing the Thatta and Keti Bandar-Gujarat coasts, intense dust-storm, thunderstorm and scattered heavy to very heavy rains and at times extremely heavy downpour are likely in lower Sindh.

Besides, other parts of Sindh are also likely to see the dust raising windy and rainy weather on June 16 and June 17, it said.

Squally winds of 100-120 kilometers an hour may swirl across Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot Districts on Friday and Saturday.

Dust-thunderstorm-rains with a few heavy falls and wild winds of 40-60 kilometers may batter Karachi Division, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar Districts on Friday, it said

The wild weather is expected to cause isolated heavy falls in Hub, Lasbela and Khuzdar Districts on June 16, it said.

The violent storm, which is expected to raise about 12 feet in height at its land falling point of Keti-Bandar and nearby coasts, may inundate and flood the low-lying settlements, it warned.

It alerted that the stormy winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures, besides solar panels installations. “All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” it said.

It advised fishermen to halt their open seas voyages until the storm dissipates on June 17. “Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough to high accompanied with high tides along coast,” it said.

Biparjoy was expected to strike Keti-Bandar and Gujarat coasts by midnight. Till filing of this news story, the storm was tracked in the south direction about 245 kilometers off Karachi, 210 kilometers off Thatta and 145 kilometers off Keti-Bandar, according to the Met Office.

