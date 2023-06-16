AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: German firm, Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is dispatching a mission to conduct digitalization and decarbonization of Pakistan’s power distribution grids.

In a letter to Secretary Power, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Cluster Coordinator Climate and Energy GIZ-Pakistan Stoyanka Stich revealed that GIZ is conducting an appraisal mission for the project “digitization and decarbonization of power distribution grids in Pakistan”.

The goal of the Mission is to develop a detailed proposal for this new project, which will be funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

The project aims to support empowerment of key players in the electricity sector (eg, Distribution Companies, distribution and transmission system operators, Ministry of Energy, Nepra, AEDB) in Pakistan to play their role in the socially balanced energy transition.

According to GIZ, the experts’ team for the appraisal mission will be visiting Pakistan between 17th and 29th of June, 2023. They will meet and exchange with key stakeholders the overall project design with Federal and Provincial governments, private sector, civil society and donor organizations.

Cluster Coordinator Climate and Energy Stoyanka Stich has requested Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial for a meeting with the mission team to share his perspective about possible interventionsand modalities for the said project being implemented in Pakistan.

The Power Division and M/s GIZ Pakistan have already signed a new Implementation Agreement (IA) under which the latter will conduct Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (REEE II) project aimed at providing technical support to Power Division and its associated Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB).

The objective of the project is to contribute effectively to the energy transition in Pakistan. The 8.1 million Euro project is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The REEE II project responds to the national priority area of the Government of Pakistan i.e. the Alternative and Renewable Policy 2019 and National Energy Policy 2021. Through bilateral cooperation agreements, Germany and Pakistan have been working together to address the impacts of climate change and to ensure access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.

In line with this, the Pakistan-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF) will continue to serve as a connecting bridge between both the countries, implementing concrete actions and providing technical advice to enhance collaboration, promote dialogue, facilitate investment and exchange knowledge.

