Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (June 15, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 07:25am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (June 15, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 14-06-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,200        235        20,435        20,735       -300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,648        252        21,900        22,222       -322/-
===========================================================================

Cotton prices Cotton Spot Rates KCA spot rates Pakistan cotton rates

