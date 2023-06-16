KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (June 15, 2023)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 14-06-2023 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 20,200 235 20,435 20,735 -300/- Equivalent 40 KGS 21,648 252 21,900 22,222 -322/- ===========================================================================

