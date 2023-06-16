AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
PARC, CABI take step in combating parthenium weed

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) has taken a significant step in combating the parthenium weed, which poses various risks to biodiversity, human and animal health, as well as food security in the country.

This invasive species, also known as “famine weed”, not only trigger life-threatening allergic reactions but also serves as a habitat for malaria-carrying mosquitoes while displacing native plant species.

To address this issue, a sustainable approach to managing the parthenium weed has been introduced through the release of 500 stem-boring weevils (Listronotussteosipennis) at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Chairman PARC, said that the use of pesticides to combat the threat of parthenium continues to rise and pose a significant risk to the organic agricultural industry, the introduction of stem boring weevil is a groundbreaking advancement in ensuring organic agriculture in Pakistan. This permanent, eco-friendly, and zero-cost solution is a vital instrument in mitigating the parthenium threat, he said.

Dr Babar Ehsan Bajwa, CABI’s Senior Regional Director for Asia, revealed that the CABI has been actively collaborating with Pakistan since 1957, which marked the establishment of the initial agricultural research station.

The PARC, representing the Government of Pakistan, has been working closely with CABI in pursuit of shared goals. Notably, a nature-friendly solution has been discovered to tackle the parthenium problem, taking into account the ecological balance of the environment, he said.

As many as 500 Stem Boring Weevils were released at NARC to combat parthenium and to further investigate the effectiveness weevils in the fields. The eradication of parthenium rosettes and mature plants can be accomplished through the activity of larvae that feed on the plant stems.

