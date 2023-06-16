GACA Aviation Security assessment of security concludes

KARACHI: The second leg of GACA Aviation Security assessment of security at country's major airports has come to an end.

According to the details, the eight member team led by GACA Inspector Mohammed Alajmi on Thursday visited Sialkot International Airport concluding the second leg.

Directorate of Security (Regulatory) and Airport Management Sialkot International Airport received the team.

The team was briefed about the airport and the security measures implemented there.

The team inspected implementation of security measures by security service providers including ASF. They keenly observed security arrangements by Airlines, GHA and Cargo Agents.

Previously, the team inspected Lahore and Multan Airports in their first leg of these assessment visits. The team expressed their overall satisfaction with the security arrangements at the airport.

