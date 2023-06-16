AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
CEO Islamic Relief Worldwide meets King Charles III

Press Release Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

LONDON: In August 2022, Pakistan witnessed the worst floods of its history affecting roughly 33 million people across the country. With two million houses destroyed and 1700 people losing their lives, the scale of disaster was unprecedented and beyond the capacities of the government to respond.

Islamic Relief was one of the first humanitarian organisations to be on the ground with the affected communities soon after the floods. The UK charity provided people with immediate lifesaving aid comprising of clean water, hygiene items, kitchen utensils, food packs and cash grants.

CEO Islamic Relief Worldwide, Waseem Ahmad along with a delegation from Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) called on King Charles at the Buckingham Palace. He briefed The King about the impact of donations to the Pakistan Flood Appeal, and his own visit to Pakistan last year.

The DEC’s appeal raised £47.3 million, including £5 million matched by the UK Government as part of the UK Aid Match Scheme. His Majesty The King and Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II were among those who donated to the appeal.

Charities under DEC including Islamic Relief launched a new report showing how hundreds of thousands have been helped in the first six months of the response to the emergency, receiving shelter, clean water, food and healthcare, among other support.

Islamic Relief Pakistan currently is supporting families with recovery and rehabilitation phase during which disaster resilient and zero carbon structures are being built in Balochistan and Sindh. Till now, the charity has assisted 1.5 million individuals in 18 of the worst flood affected districts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

