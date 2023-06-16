LHC disposes of Aleema Khan’s petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition of PTI chairman’s sister Aleema Khan after police told the court that no case has been registered against the petitioner.

Earlier, a provincial law officer submitted a report on behalf of the Punjab police saying the petitioner had not been booked in any case.

The petitioner has sought details of the cases against her and possible arrest by the police in any undisclosed case.

The petitioner alleged that the police registered various cases against her and sealed the FIRs with mala fide intention.

