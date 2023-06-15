AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks stable amid flurry of central bank actions

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:58pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Thursday following solid US sales data as markets digested countervailing moves by different central banks on interest rates.

US retail sales in May rose 0.3 percent from April to $686.6 billion, more than analysts had expected. Sales at gasoline stations fell, but rose in other venues, such as restaurants and bars.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank lifted interest rates for an eighth consecutive time to a two-decade high.

The move come a day after the US Federal Reserve held rates steady, while signaling it expects more hikes in 2023. China’s central bank, meanwhile, cut a key interest rate.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 34,057.66.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,376.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 13,613.03.

Markets also had a muted reaction to Wednesday’s move by the Fed, with the Dow retreating and the other two indices advancing after the news.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks stable amid flurry of central bank actions

Pakistan's ability to secure loans remains ‘severely constrained’ until new IMF programme: Moody’s

After six weeks: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $107mn, now stand at $4.02bn

Cyclone Biparjoy to cross from Keti Bandar in next ‘two to six hours’: PMD

JI rejects Karachi mayor election results, announces ‘black day’ on Friday

Inter-bank: rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee has quietly strengthened to 293-295 against US dollar

OGDCL commences oil & gas production from KPK field

Negativity persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.35%

Oil up on strong China refinery data, weaker US dollar

Pakistan Retail Business Council irked by budget proposals, restriction on timings

Read more stories