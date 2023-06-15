AVN 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.39%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.04%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
DGKC 50.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
HUBC 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.1%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.8%)
NETSOL 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.49%)
OGDC 76.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
PAEL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PPL 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.66%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.76%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.53%)
TRG 93.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.32%)
UNITY 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,088 Decreased By -43.7 (-1.06%)
BR30 14,114 Decreased By -150.1 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -179.7 (-0.43%)
KSE30 14,559 Decreased By -94 (-0.64%)
Japan govt says volatile forex market ‘undesirable’

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2023 10:02am

TOKYO: Japan’s top government spokesperson said on Thursday that volatile moves in the currency markets were undesirable and that authorities were closely watching the market and ready to take “appropriate” action as needed.

“It is important for foreign exchange markets to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals, and excessive changes are undesirable,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

“There is no change to the government’s stance that we will closely monitor movements in the currency market and take appropriate steps if necessary.”

Matsuno made the comment as the dollar rallied in Asian trading, pushing the yen down 0.46% to 140.735 after the Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes later in the year.

Japan Bank of Japan US Federal Reserve US dollar Japan’s Nikkei share Hirokazu Matsuno foreign exchange markets

