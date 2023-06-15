AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 04:28am

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto chaired a virtual meeting of the party on the budget 2023-24 on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar and Shazia Murree attended the virtual meeting, said spokesman of Bilawal Bhutto. Party leaders expressed their concerns over the budget, saying that the issue of rehabilitation of flood affected people in Sindh and Balochistan would be taken up with the federal government, he added.

Foreign minister speaks about challenges facing Pakistan

It may be noted that rumours regarding a rift between the PPP and the ruling PML-N are in the air. Especially, the resignation of NADRA chairman Tariq Malik and dispute on the chairmanship of Pakistan Cricket Board are proving a hard nut to crack between the two sides.

According to sources, the gulf between the two sides is widening with every passing day due to a lukewarm response of PML-N over disputed issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Federal Government foreign minister PMLN PPP leaders flood affected people Floods in Pakistan budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Petrol price likely to decline

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories