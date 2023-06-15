Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto chaired a virtual meeting of the party on the budget 2023-24 on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar and Shazia Murree attended the virtual meeting, said spokesman of Bilawal Bhutto. Party leaders expressed their concerns over the budget, saying that the issue of rehabilitation of flood affected people in Sindh and Balochistan would be taken up with the federal government, he added.

Foreign minister speaks about challenges facing Pakistan

It may be noted that rumours regarding a rift between the PPP and the ruling PML-N are in the air. Especially, the resignation of NADRA chairman Tariq Malik and dispute on the chairmanship of Pakistan Cricket Board are proving a hard nut to crack between the two sides.

According to sources, the gulf between the two sides is widening with every passing day due to a lukewarm response of PML-N over disputed issues.

