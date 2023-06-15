AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
PM arrives in Baku on two-day official visit

Published 15 Jun, 2023

BAKU: At the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was warmly welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

It is the maiden visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan after assuming his office.

On Thursday (tomorrow), the prime minister will visit the tomb of Heydar Aliyev, a national leader of Azerbaijan and lay a wreath. He will also pay a visit to the martyrs monument. The prime minister will meet President Ilham Aliyev and both the leaders will later talk to the media.

A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the prime minister to discuss the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.

