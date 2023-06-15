Toshakhana case: Bushra Bibi granted protective bail till 21st

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed protective bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan, till June 21 in a case of alleged forgery committed in the sale and purchase of the Toshakhana articles.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her husband.

Her counsel argued that his client wanted to join the investigation to prove her innocence. He asked the court to allow the protective bail to the petitioner so that she could approach the court concern in Islamabad for pre-arrest bail.

Kohsar police of Islamabad registered the FIR against the PTI chief, his wife, ex-accountability czar Shahzad Akbar, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and others on a complaint of a trader.

He alleged that the suspects committed fraud and forgery by misusing the letterheads and signatures of his business showing sale purchases of the Toshakhana gifts including watches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023