AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana case: Bushra Bibi granted protective bail till 21st

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed protective bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan, till June 21 in a case of alleged forgery committed in the sale and purchase of the Toshakhana articles.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her husband.

Her counsel argued that his client wanted to join the investigation to prove her innocence. He asked the court to allow the protective bail to the petitioner so that she could approach the court concern in Islamabad for pre-arrest bail.

Kohsar police of Islamabad registered the FIR against the PTI chief, his wife, ex-accountability czar Shahzad Akbar, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and others on a complaint of a trader.

He alleged that the suspects committed fraud and forgery by misusing the letterheads and signatures of his business showing sale purchases of the Toshakhana gifts including watches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court Toshakhana case Imran Khan Zulfi Bukhari Bushra Bibi

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case: Bushra Bibi granted protective bail till 21st

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories