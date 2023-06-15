KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.675 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,701.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.217 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.222 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.249 billion), Crude (PKR 1.559 billion), Silver (PKR 820.784 million), Platinum (PKR 587.279 million), DJ (PKR 335.008 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 297.861 million), SP500 (PKR 197.504 million), Brent (PKR 80.909 million), Natural Gas (PKR 65.767 million) and Copper (PKR 42.818 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 9 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 10.785 million were traded.

