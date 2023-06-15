KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 14, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
195,874,783 116,911,322 4,346,816,432 2,634,152,416
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 315,998,332 (283,105,069) 32,893,263
Local Individuals 3,666,496,801 (3,595,534,495) 70,962,307
Local Corporates 1,507,306,381 (1,611,161,951) (103,855,569)
