Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
AGP Ltd 14.06.2023 02.00 To consider the Meeting
Wednesday P.M matter other than in Progress
Financial Results
Descon Oxychem 14.06.2023 02.00 To consider the Meeting
Limited Wednesday P.M matter other than in Progress
Financial Results
==========================================================================================
