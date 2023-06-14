AVN 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.95%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.81%)
DGKC 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
EPCL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 67.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
NETSOL 80.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.17%)
OGDC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
PAEL 9.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TRG 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.67%)
UNITY 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 14,312 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 42.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,701 Increased By 31.1 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai copper hits 7-week high on demand expectations

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 10:09am

BEIJING: Shanghai copper prices rose on Wednesday to a seven-week high, with the demand outlook buoyed by China’s latest economic support and a subdued dollar amid expectations of an interest rate hike pause by the US Federal Reserve.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.4% at 67,920 yuan ($9,478.49) per metric tonne by 0138 GMT, its highest since April 25.

China’s central bank’s decision to cut short-term borrowing costs for the first time in 10 months came as the latest move by the country to support its economy, signalling potentially a rise in demand for industrial metals.

Upbeat sentiment sent three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange to a one-month high in the previous session, while the contract retreated 0.1% to $8,448 per metric tonne.

Copper hits one-month peak

The dollar hovered around a three-week low on Wednesday, after the smallest annual increase in inflation last month in more than two years supported expectations that the Fed will pause rate hikes at its two-day meeting ending on Wednesday.

In China, refined copper output declined month-on-month in May because of smelters’ maintenance.

That, coupled with lower imports due to unfavorable market conditions, raised concerns of further supply tightness.

LME aluminium gained 0.3% to $2,237.50 a metric tonne, zinc added 0.3% to $2,237.50, while tin dipped 0.2% to $26,025, lead nudged down 0.1% to $2,078, and nickel dipped 0.2% to $21,915.

SHFE aluminium climbed 0.9% to 18,390 yuan a metric tonne, zinc rose 1.4% to 19,960 yuan, lead edged 0.2% up to 15,330 yuan, nickel jumped 3.4% to 166,650 yuan, and tin ticked up 0.8% to 211,430 yuan.

Copper LME aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai copper hits 7-week high on demand expectations

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Read more stories