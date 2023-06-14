AVN 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BAFL 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
DGKC 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
EPCL 43.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KAPCO 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.84%)
OGDC 77.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
PRL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
TRG 96.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,337 Increased By 13.2 (0.09%)
KSE100 41,628 Increased By 89.7 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,706 Increased By 35.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold ticks higher on softer dollar, traders await Fed decision

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 09:17am

Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, helped by a softer dollar as investors looked to the Federal Reserve’s much-awaited policy decision after the US inflation print cemented bets for a pause in interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,947.25 per ounce by 0257 GMT. US gold futures edged higher 0.1% to $1,960.50.

The US dollar eased slightly, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.

US consumer price index rose 4.0% in May, its smallest annual increase in more than two years, but stayed well above the Fed’s 2% target.

In the 12 months through May, core CPI climbed 5.3%, showing that underlying price pressures remained strong.

“The Fed, while it may pause at this meeting, will certainly maintain a tightening bias for the foreseeable future (given the core inflation number),” Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY securities said.

Fed officials sat down on Tuesday for their first meeting in 15 months with no pre-determined interest rate hike on the table, in what amounts to the debut gathering of the “will-they-or-won’t-they” era.

Gold prices decline

Expectations the Fed will keep its target rate unchanged in a range of 5% to 5.25% are currently at 95.4%, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool.

“Growing realisation that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates for the rest of this year, has seen a lot of investors exit the gold market of late.

The price action in the recent range has been cause for caution but it does look as though the buy side is going to win out in this epic struggle,“ Bennett added.

While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates generally weigh on the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Spot silver advanced 0.6% to $23.8139 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $979.05, and palladium advanced 0.2% to $1,363.36.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold ticks higher on softer dollar, traders await Fed decision

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories