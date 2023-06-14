AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Growth, poverty alleviation: Khar sees significant contribution of GSP+ scheme

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, while highlighting the importance of GSP Plus in enhancing trade between Pakistan and the European Union, has said the scheme contributed significantly towards growth and poverty alleviation in Pakistan and has been a win-win for both sides.

The Minister of State stated these in her extensive meetings with two European Union Commissioners in Brussels during her official visit to Belgium, Foreign Office said in a statement here on Tuesday.

It stated that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs called on the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, to follow up on discussions pertaining to the EU’s flood relief activities in Pakistan.

During the interaction, Khar thanked the EU for activating the European Civil Protection Mechanism post floods that enabled immediate assistance from the EU during the rehabilitation phase.

“The two sides agreed to explore further avenues for collaboration in disaster management and capacity building,” it added.

In her meeting with European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, it added that Khar discussed optimal utilisation of the recently launched Migration and Mobility Dialogue including opportunities for legal migration of skilled labour. It was agreed to strengthen cooperation in the implementation of the Pakistan-EU Readmission agreement, it added.

In her interactions at the EU Commission, the Minister of State expressed the hope that the EU would take a leadership role in dealing with emerging global challenges and non-traditional security threats including climate change, pandemics, water, energy, and food security.

She advocated for collaboration and cooperation for building capacity with a special focus on sustainability, green economics, agriculture and digital connectivity.

Highlighting the importance of GSP+ scheme, it added that the Minister of State stated that Pakistan-EU trade had increased under the present regime, which has contributed significantly towards growth and poverty alleviation in Pakistan and has been a win-win for both sides.

“Pakistan and the EU dialogue processes are driven by the Strategic Engagement Plan, which reaffirms both sides’ determination to further strengthen the long term, forward-looking and broad-based partnership for peace, development and prosperity,” the statement further read.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

poverty Foreign Office (FO) Hina Rabbani Khar GSP Plus GSP+ scheme

Comments

1000 characters

Growth, poverty alleviation: Khar sees significant contribution of GSP+ scheme

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories