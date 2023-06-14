Growth, poverty alleviation: Khar sees significant contribution of GSP+ scheme

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, while highlighting the importance of GSP Plus in enhancing trade between Pakistan and the European Union, has said the scheme contributed significantly towards growth and poverty alleviation in Pakistan and has been a win-win for both sides.

The Minister of State stated these in her extensive meetings with two European Union Commissioners in Brussels during her official visit to Belgium, Foreign Office said in a statement here on Tuesday.

It stated that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs called on the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, to follow up on discussions pertaining to the EU’s flood relief activities in Pakistan.

During the interaction, Khar thanked the EU for activating the European Civil Protection Mechanism post floods that enabled immediate assistance from the EU during the rehabilitation phase.

“The two sides agreed to explore further avenues for collaboration in disaster management and capacity building,” it added.

In her meeting with European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, it added that Khar discussed optimal utilisation of the recently launched Migration and Mobility Dialogue including opportunities for legal migration of skilled labour. It was agreed to strengthen cooperation in the implementation of the Pakistan-EU Readmission agreement, it added.

In her interactions at the EU Commission, the Minister of State expressed the hope that the EU would take a leadership role in dealing with emerging global challenges and non-traditional security threats including climate change, pandemics, water, energy, and food security.

She advocated for collaboration and cooperation for building capacity with a special focus on sustainability, green economics, agriculture and digital connectivity.

Highlighting the importance of GSP+ scheme, it added that the Minister of State stated that Pakistan-EU trade had increased under the present regime, which has contributed significantly towards growth and poverty alleviation in Pakistan and has been a win-win for both sides.

“Pakistan and the EU dialogue processes are driven by the Strategic Engagement Plan, which reaffirms both sides’ determination to further strengthen the long term, forward-looking and broad-based partnership for peace, development and prosperity,” the statement further read.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023