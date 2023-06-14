Bheka Sayedan: CDA conducts anti-encroachment operation

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Tuesday, conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Bheka Sayedan where 180 rooms, 40 washrooms, 22 kitchens, and 30 illegally-occupied premises were demolished.

In a drive to keep Islamabad free from illegal constructions and encroachments, Chairman CDA Noorul Amin Mengal directed to conduct anti-encroachment operations. Action was taken in Bheka Syedan and encroachments on government land were eliminated.

Enforcement Directorate, Land and Rehabilitation, Islamabad Administration and Islamabad Police participated in the operation.

According to the details, 30 illegally-occupied premises including 180 rooms, 40 washrooms, and 22 kitchens built on government land in Bheka Sayedan were demolished with the help of heavy machinery. The objective of the operation is to complete the development works by eliminating the encroachment on the acquired land for the sectors.

Chairman CDA Mengal said that the encroachments should be removed and the remaining development works in Sayedan should be completed at the earliest. He further said that the operation started to eliminate the encroachment of the acquired land for the sectors will continue without discrimination.

It should be noted that for the past several months, the administration of the CDA has been engaged in operations against illegal constructions and encroachments, as a result of which government land worth billions of rupees has been handed over to the government.

