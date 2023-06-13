AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cannot disclose commercial terms of contract, says Musadik Malik on Russian oil deal

BR Web Desk Published June 13, 2023 Updated June 13, 2023 03:52pm

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Tuesday said the government cannot disclose its contractual terms of oil purchase from Russia, but assured that Pakistan is getting very good rates.

“I do not have the liberty to disclose the commercial terms of our contract with Russia, this is part of our contract,” said Malik, while addressing media persons in Islamabad.

“However, I would challenge to divulge the contractual terms of any country that is purchasing oil from Russia. So why should Pakistan be pressurised to disclose its terms?

“However, we are getting very good rates, the benefit of which would be transferred to the public,” he assured.

Pakistan’s Russian crude shipment paid for in Chinese currency: Musadik Malik

The minister said that the arrival of the first Russian oil cargo in 75 years is a major development. “In a span of months, a cargo of Russian oil reached Pakistan,” he said.

“We have purchased 100,000 tons of Ural Oil from Russia, which is the second lightest crude available. The samples of this crude were already tested to identify whether they can be utilised by our refineries.

“Now we have received a cargo. After this, a continuation of crude oil imports would begin from Russia. Our target is to meet one-third of our oil import needs from Russia, and the discount would be passed on to the consumers,” he said.

On Sunday, the first-ever Russian oil ship ‘Pure Point’ carrying 45,142 metric tons of crude successfully anchored at oil tankers’ berth OP2 of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The second shipment of Russian crude oil from Omani port to Pakistan is expected to be completed in the next few days.

Malik noted that the local refineries are built to cater to Arabian light crude. “It is true that our refineries, which are running on old technology of hydro skimming, cannot refine 80%-100% of Russian crude,” he said.

The minister said that the incumbent government has approved a refinery policy, whereas a policy for tight gas, which refers to natural gas reservoirs produced from reservoir rocks, is also in the final stages.

“We are also in advanced stages of talks on a $10 billion investment from a GCC country,” said Malik.

“The government intends to ink a $10 billion contract, before the end of its tenure, so a new oil refinery can be established in Pakistan,” he said.

The Petroleum Minister said that Pakistan has also received a contract from Azerbaijan, which is available to the cabinet.

“Under the contract, the Central Asian country would provide Pakistan a distressed LNG cargo on a monthly basis. The LNG price would be much lower than in the international market,” he said.

“Under the terms of the contract, it would be Pakistan’s choice to accept the cargo or not. However, Azerbaijan would be obligated to provide distress cargo on a monthly basis,” he added.

The minister said days ago, a delegation of officials from Turkmenistan arrived in Pakistan. “We signed a Joint Implementation Plan with them, they (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) had four years, but they didn’t sign any contract,” he said.

The minister said that Pakistan has invited European countries to establish LNG manufacturing units in the country. “Pakistan could become a transit route for gas transportation from Central Asian countries to Europe to the energy security of the region,” he said.

Malik said that during his recent visit to the United States, talks were held to bring green hydrogen and ammonia to Pakistan. “One-third of our gas is being consumed by the fertiliser sector,” he said.

LNG cargoes Pakistan LNG energy sector Turkmenistan Russian oil Pakistan energy Russian oil shipments Musadik Malik Pakistan and Azerbaijan Pakistan Russian trade Ural oil

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 13, 2023 03:26pm
As i said, this Russian Oil deal is nothing more than a political gimmick. The rates Pakistan paid are embarrassing (over $90). And why would a Gulf country invest to build a refinery that can process Russian oil in Pakistan? Nobody is so silly to shoot their own foot (except Pakistan).
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Adil Jun 13, 2023 03:34pm
It's Indian oil and not Russian oil
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jani Walker Jun 13, 2023 03:51pm
“The government intends to ink a $10 billion contract, before the end of its tenure, so a new oil refinery can be established in Pakistan,” he said. Ink it and make your commissions. That is as far as this project of yours will go. A country out with a ever expanding begging bowl dreaming of big bucks !!!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Cannot disclose commercial terms of contract, says Musadik Malik on Russian oil deal

3rd straight fall: rupee settles at 287.97 against US dollar

Remittances stand at $2.1bn, down 4.4% month-on-month in May

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Pakistan seeks spot LNG cargoes for first time in nearly a year

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

‘Third party communication’: Bykea apologises for ‘inappropriate messaging’

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China

China cuts short-term interest rate to kickstart economy

Read more stories