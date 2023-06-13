AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
Sri Lanka president to hold debt talks on France visit

Reuters Published June 13, 2023 Updated June 13, 2023 12:47pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe is likely to discuss the crisis-stricken nation’s debt with Paris Club members on the sidelines of a trip to France next week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Since defaulting last May on its foreign debt for the first time in history, Sri Lanka has held rounds of talks with bilateral creditors such as China, India and Japan in the effort to resolve its worst financial crisis in decades.

The president begins his visit to France on June 21, two sources from the president’s office told Reuters.

Sri Lanka’s economic recovery remains challenging: IMF

“The president will hold talks with Paris Club members on Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring on the sidelines of the visit,” said one source, who sought anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

The finance ministry and the president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

