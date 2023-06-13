Cyclone Biparjoy less than 500kms away from Karachi as Sindh braces for heavy rains

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that that the Cyclone Biparjoy is 470km south of Karachi and the system is expected to bring dust storms, thunderstorms and heavy to extreme rainfall in lower Sindh.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the authority said that the cyclone has weakened from ‘‘extreme’’ to a ‘‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’’ with sustained windspeed of approximately 140-150 km/h.

‘‘It’s an evolving situation and impact will only be certain with further development of system,’’ NDMA said.

As per the latest forecast, Biparjoy is expected to maintain a northward trajectory until the morning of Wednesday and then it is likely to recurve eastward and make a landfall between Keti Bandar, southeast Sindh Coastline and the Indian Gujarat Coastline in the afternoon of Thursday.

The areas likely to be affected include Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Ormara, Tando Allah Yar Khan and Tando Mohammad Khan.

Pakistan Metrological Department said that with its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain can be expected, with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts during 13-17 June.

On Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that “more than 80,000 people are at risk” of being affected by the cyclone and announced evacuations across the province. He also sought help from the armed forces.

He added that people would be forced to evacuate. Moreover, on Monday, Karachi’s Seaview Road was closed to traffic to prevent people from heading out into the open sea.

CM Sindh for expediting contingency measures

“We are taking all-out measures to shift the people to secure areas and removing loose installations like billboards, sign boards, and such other weak structures to avoid any untoward incident,” he said.

He added that the Pakistan Navy and Pak Army Fishermen had been called back from the sea.