Expert lays out safety guidelines as Cyclone Biparjoy nears Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy is now closing in on Sindh and while Karachi could escape the brunt of it and get away with some rain and winds, according to a forecast, other areas in the province like Thatta, Badin and Umerkot may be hit harder.

However, the situation is still evolving and Business Recorder spoke to former Climate Communications Expert for the Ministry of Climate Change, Fatima Yamin, about what to do in case of a cyclone.

“The cyclone has already started disrupting heat conditions in Pakistan with wet-bulb (humidity heat) temperatures that are hotter than the actual temperature as its combined with humidity,” she said, adding that heavy winds and rain showers can be expected to hit Karachi on Wednesday and will last till the storm dies down.

“Even though coastal areas of Pakistan are not in the eye of the storm, high windspeeds combined with showers can cause significant damages to homes, endanger people’s lives and cause scattered urban flooding along with complete power outages for days and destruction of fragile infrastructure like mobile towers, electricity grids and vehicles,” said Yamin.

Here is a list of steps provided by Yamin to better prepare for the testing time:

Stock up on bandages and life-saving medicines (for allergies, heart conditions, asthma, blood pressure etc.) so if you can’t go out in the rain, you have stock at home.

Expect power outage for at least 48 hours so emergency lights and torches are a must as are power banks for phones which can also work for charging torches. Candles are good but only if they can be safely used to avoid fires.

Food stock can be stored but make sure to get some canned stuff or dried food like rice or flour, lentils. In power outages, fridges won’t work so its not a good idea to waste fresh food.

Don’t turn on unnecessary appliances. Avoid charging anything during the storm if you have power, especially high voltage machines (television, game consoles, washing machines, irons etc.)

If you can afford to, use voltage stabilisers to secure high voltage appliances such as air conditioners and fridges. If not, unplug them during the storm.

Turn off gas from the main gas line of the house. If it’s outside of the house then switch it off from there.

Make sure anything that can’t be secured to the floor especially outside of the house, in the veranda, on the roof and on the terrace is brought inside. If you have loose bricks lying outside the house, bring them in or secure them with a tarpaulin.

Doors and windows have to be secured. Winds can go up to 130 km/h which can result in shattering. To secure windows, you can place cardboard on the windows with industrial tape. Securing and locking all doors is also critical.

Put all decorative and fragile items that are on tabletops underneath tables or in a secure location.

Plant pots on terraces and balconies need to be brought inside, especially if they are small or medium-sized.

In case the winds pick up and you don’t feel safe on the top floor, if possible move to someone’s home away from the shore or move downstairs. In these situations, help your neighbours and pedestrians in the street if you can give them shelter.

Radio is your friend in these times to tune into latest information on the cyclone and if any emergency situation is underway, you can get more information about your area. You can get an app on your phone or use a radio at home if you have one.

Please don’t go swimming if you’re bored. The sea is not your friend in a cyclone

Business Recorder is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. All information in this article is provided “as is”, with no guarantee of completeness, accuracy, timeliness or of the results obtained from the use of this information