NAB striving to restore its image: Chairman

LAHORE: Announcing to introduce reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen Nazeer Ahmed Butt (retd) expressed his resolve to make the institution apolitical.

While addressing a cheque-distribution ceremony on Monday, he said: “Attempts had been made in the past to use the NAB for political engineering. We are introducing reforms in the NAB. We will fulfill the responsibility that we have been assigned by the nation. The NAB will set an example of 100 percent political non-affiliation.”

He said direct and indirect recoveries are being made in the NAB cases. He also directed the NAB officers to deal with the cases in minimum possible time. “We will make the NAB regain its lost credibility,” he said. “NAB has been involved in various controversies in the recent past and we are cognizant of our shortcomings and mistakes.”

He said NAB had rendered immense service to the country and society, adding that recoveries were being made in corruption cases. He made it clear that NAB had no favorites and enemy in its struggle against corruption.

