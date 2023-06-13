Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 12, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,782.93
High: 42,029.14
Low: 41,715.31
Net Change: 121.28
Volume (000): 83,269
Value (000): 4,509,081
Makt Cap (000) 1,490,450,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,729.84
NET CH (+) 275.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,639.74
NET CH (+) 63.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,320.49
NET CH (-) 93.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,332.88
NET CH (-) 44.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,843.29
NET CH (-) 50.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,771.38
NET CH (-) 15.10
------------------------------------
As on: 12-June-2023
====================================
