==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,782.93 High: 42,029.14 Low: 41,715.31 Net Change: 121.28 Volume (000): 83,269 Value (000): 4,509,081 Makt Cap (000) 1,490,450,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,729.84 NET CH (+) 275.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,639.74 NET CH (+) 63.47 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,320.49 NET CH (-) 93.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,332.88 NET CH (-) 44.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,843.29 NET CH (-) 50.15 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,771.38 NET CH (-) 15.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-June-2023 ====================================

