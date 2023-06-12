AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin visits Russian troops wounded in Ukraine

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2023 09:28pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday visited Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine in a rare face-to-face meeting with ordinary troops, as Kyiv pushed ahead with its counteroffensive against Moscow’s forces and fighting intensified over the weekend.

The Russian leader visited the soldiers at the Central Vishnevsky Military Clinic outside Moscow on “Russia Day”, a patriotic public holiday.

The Kremlin aired images of Putin wearing a dark suit and accompanied by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in military attire.

Putin pays tribute to ‘true friend’ Berlusconi

The officials stood in front of a row of men in blue hospital outfits, some of them in wheelchairs.

As he pinned a medal on one of the men, the 70-year-old Russian leader said: “I congratulate you.”

“I serve Russia,” the soldier replied, shaking Putin’s hand.

The meeting appeared to take place under heavy security.

The TASS news agency said Putin presented the commander of a rifle platoon the “Hero of Russia Star” – a Soviet-era medal that is the highest award in Russia.

More than a year since launching Moscow’s Ukraine offensive, Putin has rarely met with servicemen taking part in the operation.

In his New Year’s Eve address marking the end of 2022, he appeared with what the Kremlin said were soldiers.

He had visited wounded soldiers in May last year.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Ukraine crisis Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Putin visits Russian troops wounded in Ukraine

SBP chief says Pakistan not considering bilateral debt restructuring: Reuters

SBP keeps key interest rate unchanged at 21%

Pakistan’s Russian crude shipment paid for in Chinese currency: Musadik Malik

NA passes resolution demanding military trial of May 9 rioters

Back-to-back falls: rupee settles at 287.63 against US dollar

Dar updates Chinese envoy on talks with IMF, budget

KSE-100 sees range-bound post-budget session, index down 0.29%

Aleem Khan appointed president of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Proposed merger negotiations between FINCA, Apna Microfinance end

Budget places emphasis on ‘growth-inducing’ sectors: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories